KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person has died following a structure fire in Kingsport on Saturday.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD), the department received a call reporting a structure fire near the 1800 block of Park Street at 5:17 p.m.

Public Education Officer Barry Brickey said that the fire has been extinguished and one unidentified male is confirmed to have died.

The fire is under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office and KFD says they will provide an update soon.