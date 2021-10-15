JCPD: 1 dead after shooting in downtown bar Friday

One dead after shooting at Downtown Johnson City Bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Tipton Street Pub in downtown Johnson City early Friday morning.

According to Capt. Kevin Peters on the scene, the shooting happened at 1:50 a.m. Friday after an argument between two people. According to Peters, one person shot and killed the other.

Peters said police have a person of interest in custody. No details were released about the person of interest or victim.

