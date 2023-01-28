JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One Acre Cafe, the Johnson City non-profit restaurant, was full of patrons Saturday morning for its annual breakfast fundraiser.

The fundraisers, held in January and February, have become an annual tradition for the cafe, which opened in 2012.

Diners were treated to a country breakfast with eggs, sausage, pastries, coffee and more.

The non-profit provides free meals for those who cannot pay by requiring 30 minutes of volunteer work.

Those who can pay must donate at least a suggested amount.

A donation of $140 is enough to feed one person at the cafe for an entire month.

Cafe manager Vicki Tipton said breakfast fundraiser allows the restaurant to continue its work to address food insecurity in Johnson City, which has only worsened since the pandemic.

“That allows us to continue the meal exchange program, which allows us to provide meals to the community who are food insecure who could not otherwise afford a meal,” Tipton said. “As far as the costs go, it all depends on what our food costs are, how much we get donated.”

If you missed out on the fundraiser, the cafe will be holding another one on February 25th from 8 to 10 a.m.

The cafe is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.