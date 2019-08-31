One Acre Cafe hosting Food-A-Palooza party to celebrate National Everybody Eats Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The One Acre Cafe is celebrating National Everybody Eats Week by hosting what they call “Food-A-Palooza!”

The non-profit cafe joined almost 50 other similar cafes to help consumers nationwide understand the ability they have to end hunger in their regions.

One Acre Cafe is a pay-what-you-can cafe that is affiliated with the One World Everybody Eats community cafe network. People who come to eat pay for their meals with what they can and are encouraged to pay it forward if possible.

Food-A-Palooza is happening on Saturday, August 31 from noon until 5 p.m.

The event has games, fun and (of course) food! Food-A-Palooza is being held at the One Acre Cafe on West Walnut Street.

The cafe partnered with Boomtown and Co. to design a shirt for the event.

To donate to the cafe, visit their website!

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant will have more on Food-A-Palooza tonight during our broadcasts.