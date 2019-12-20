Once Acre Cafe offers free Christmas meal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- One Acre Cafe in Johnson City is having their annual traditional Christmas meal Friday.

From 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20 One Acre Cafe is offering a free traditional Christmas meal to the public.

One Acre Café is located at 603 West Walnut Street in downtown Johnson City, TN and provides meals to those regardless of their ability to pay.

On the menu for their Christmas meal is spiral sliced ham, corn casserole, baked beans with ground beef, smashed red potatoes and more.

During the Traditional Christmas Meal no To-Go orders will be taken, One Acre Cafe is only taking in Dine-In orders.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant will have more during our morning newscasts.