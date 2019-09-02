Olive Garden delivers lunch to local first responders on Labor Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It may be a holiday, but first responders still have to go to work. One restaurant chain did its part to help brighten their day.

For the last 18 years, Olive Garden has delivered menu items to first responders across the nation for lunch on Labor Day.

In Johnson City, the Olive Garden on North Roan Street delivered meals to both the Johnson City Police Station and the Johnson City Fire Department main station.

The meals delivered to the fire department’s main station were divided up and then taken to the other stations in town.





Johnson City Washington County EMS got their food straight from Olive Garden at the restaurant.

The restaurant chain says they have given more than 14,000 meals to first responders nationwide since starting this effort in 2002.