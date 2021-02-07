Old Man Winter brings in 2-5″ of snow for Tri-Cities residents to enjoy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Heavy snow fall moved into the region on this Super Bowl Sunday.

It began with slick roads, bringing up to 2 to 5 inches across the Tri-Cities.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun caught up with a few Johnson City residents to see how they were enjoying the winter weather.

“Building a snowman,” Johnson City resident, Garrison Burton said.

A beautiful sight across the Tri-Cities, as many enjoyed a winter wonderland in our neck of the mountains.

“I don’t know when this ends. We’ve got to make a taller snowman than the last. So far, we’ve gotten it bigger every time,” Burton said.

Theo Burton said, “His name is going to be a new name. We named the other one Fossy and he had four arms.

Garrison Burton and his family were shocked to see the snow was able to stick enough for them to enjoy.

“The last snow was really dry and so it was hard making a snowman. This is a really nice, wet snow. It’s good snowman snow so we’re enjoying it,” Burton explained.

Theo added, “My favorite thing, oh, building a snowman, eating it and going to school with snow.”

While the Burtons enjoy the 2 inches of snow old man winter brought to the Tri-Cities, others plan to conspire and dream by the fire, in the hopes their favored team wins the Super Bowl.

“I’ll probably be staying warm, watching the Super Bowl,” Johnson City resident, Anderson Fickley said. “I’m going for the Chiefs. I don’t like Tom Brady.”