Ohio-based retailer “Rose & Remington” coming to Johnson City mall

The Mall at Johnson City will become the site of retailer Rose & Remington’s first Tennessee location early next year.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fast-expanding “luxury boho-chic” retailer will open its first Tennessee location at the Mall at Johnson City early next year, a company spokeswoman said Monday.

Named for one of the owners’ twin daughters, “Rose & Remington” is a “lifestyle store” that offers home decor in addition to what Marketing Director Ashley Dennis described as “affordable, accessible” boho-chic. Along with the Rose & Remington store, the company will open a companion “Curve & Cloth” location as part of its strategy to jointly appeal to mothers and daughters.

Dennis said the stores should employ 15 to 20 people in Johnson City.

Started in 2013 in Lebanon, Ohio by Dee Alexander and her daughter Kristen Ponchot, Rose & Remington has grown to 14 stores. Dennis said the company is in the midst of an ambitious growth plan that will see it add 10 new stores this year between the two brands.

Inside a recently opened Rose & Remington store in Lexington, Ky.

Over the next few years, Dennis said, Ross & Remington plans to open 40 additional locations in at least five states.

“Really, it’s just meeting the needs of our customer base,” Dennis said of the expansion. “Johnson City is definitely a good fit for our brand. We provide a lifestyle store that offers affordable, accessible boho-chic, along with accessories and home decor.”

The Curve & Cloth stores offer similar styles to Rose & Remington but in sizes Xl to 4XL, while Rose & Remington carries sizes small to XL.

Dennis said Curve & Cloth, which currently has two stores with a third opening next week, is a “trendy and affordable curvy clothing store” that employs stylists who help women feel “stylish and confident by piecing together the perfect look.” She described it as offering “boho-casual” wardrobe pieces as well as “chic-romantic” dresses and tops.

A likely connection to Johnson City is the mall’s owner, Washington Prime Group (WPG), which is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A Feb. 2019 Dayton Daily News article on Rose & Remington’s growth plans, which referenced a planned quadrupling to 40 stores by early 2021, mentioned that WPG was “committing to find new locations for the stores.”

The stores will occupy units 9 and 20 at the mall, according to permits filed with Johnson City’s development services department. The permits show the work is to be done by Construction One of Ohio, Inc. at a total value of $610,000.

Dennis said Rose & Remington’s price points tend to range from $30 to $65 for dresses and $20 to $40 for tops. More information is at roseandremington.com and curveandcloth.com.