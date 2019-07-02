Officials to hold open meeting on proposed move of Washington Co., VA Courthouse

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — In just over an hour, we hope to learn more from Washington County Virginia leaders on a proposal to move the county courthouse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Commissioners postpone first reading on Washington County, VA courthouse relocation

Officials are expected to discuss the needs and challenges facing the current location in a news conference set for 9:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington County, Va. board of supervisors hold discussion on relocating courthouse

Later today, the board of supervisors will hold an open meeting where members of the public can share their thoughts about possibly moving the county courthouse.

That meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at “One Government Center Place” in Abingdon.