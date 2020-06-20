Officials: No serious injuries in Carter County small plane crash on Iron Mountain

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small plane crash was reported on the Carter County side of Iron Mountain Saturday morning, according to officials on the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, the pilot contacted emergency officials about the crash, Carter County EMS Director Terry Arnold told News Channel 11.

According to James Heaton of the Carter County Rescue Squad, the crash happened near Grindstaff Hollow off Hwy 91. He added that no roads were blocked due to the crash.

Officials said that a command center has been set up on Hwy 91 at the Liberty Hollow Fire Station.

According to Arnold, the pilot and one passenger were on the way to the command center for evaluation. He confirmed there were only two people on board, both are alive.

At this time, the injured are still on scene with rescue officials, who say the crash was roughly 4,000 ft in elevation up the mountain on a “steep incline.”

Thomas Gray with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that NTSB will conduct the investigation into the crash.

Officials say the initial crash report does not indicate the cause of the crash yet.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.