One person dead after lightning strike injures 12 in South Carolina

ANDREWS AREA, SC (WBTW) – The coroner’s office has identified the person who died after a lightning strike in Georgetown County.

Ryan Gamble, 44, of Andrews, died, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said.

Georgetown County Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks told News13 three people were affected: one person died and two other suffered minor injuries.

Sam Hodge, with Georgetown County Emergency Management, previously told News13 several people had been struck by lightning near Lawshe Plantation and they were being taken to the hospital.