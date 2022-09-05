KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The search is on in Western Kentucky for a missing helicopter.

We are told the helicopter left St. Louis September 2. It was heading to Tennessee. According to a post on Muhlenberg County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, hunters saw the helicopter in Ohio County, Kentucky. The post says the hunters told officials the helicopter was flying in a southeasterly direction.

Kentucky State Police say the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the pilot and aircraft in the early morning hours of September 3 over Edmonson County, Kentucky. Officials say the helicopter was flying below radar in an attempt to avoid storms in the area, but officials say it is too early to tell what the pilot’s fate could be.

EMA officials are asking people to check their properties for any signs of a helicopter crash, and if they see anything that might be related to the disappearance of the craft or its pilot to call law enforcement.

The FAA has released a statement that is subject to change. Officials with FAA say they notified local public safety agencies Saturday night alerting them about a missing Hisserich Nicholas S Jetexec helicopter near Beaver Dam, Kentucky.