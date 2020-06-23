Official: Two-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 66 in Hawkins County, driver airlifted to hospital

HAWKINS COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) – Officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad said a two-vehicle crash shut down Highway 66 near East Tennessee Iron and Metal this morning.

Corey Young, public information officer for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, said the crash happened at about 7:30 Tuesday morning, and one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle and airlifed to the hospital.

Young said that as of 8:30 a.m., law enforcement officials were still investigating the scene and he wasn’t sure when the road would reopen. Young said traffic will be delayed in the area until further notice.