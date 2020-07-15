Officer-involved shooting on I-40E shuts down roadway with at least 1 victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer-involved shooting on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the James White Parkway exit has shut down the roadway with a heavy police presence.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says a pursuit turned into an officer-involved shooting; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working the incident.

Initial reports say a shooting on I-40 East at James White Parkway has shut down traffic as police investigate; with at least one shooting victim.

Traffic was being diverted. Knoxville Police said James White Parkway would be closed indefinitely.

Agencies including KPD, Knoxville Fire, Knox County Sheriffs Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side as additional information is shared by officials.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening on I-40 E, near James White Parkway in Knoxville.@TBILeslie will provide additional details once agents have an opportunity to gather preliminary information. pic.twitter.com/SSgPBTtC9W — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 15, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 East between I-275 and James White Parkway will be closed indefinitely. Traffic is being diverted to I-275 North. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 15, 2020

I-40 East is closed in downtown Knoxville (MM 388) due to a crash and police activity in the area. Traffic diverted to I-275 North. pic.twitter.com/7j4W0ReBjv — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 14, 2020

