Off-duty officer accused of pulling gun on driver during road rage incident in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An off-duty Decherd officer forced a driver to pull over and get on the ground at gunpoint during an apparent road rage incident in Rutherford County, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states Mathew Ward, 31, and another man were on Interstate 24 Sunday, when Ward flashed his police badge and signaled for the other driver to slow down.

Ward then pursued the driver at speeds of 120 miles per hour on the interstate until they both exited onto Medical Center Parkway and turned onto Silohill Lane, according to the police report.

After both men exited their vehicles, investigators said Ward pointed a handgun at the driver, ordering him to get on the ground.

Ward was arrested and booked into the Rutherford County jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault.

The Decherd police chief told News 2 that Ward has been employed with the department for a few months.

Ward has been suspended without pay pending further investigation.

A booking photo for Ward was not immediately released by investigators.