Oaks to appear in court Sept. 3 following 2016 homicide conviction being overturned

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man is getting a new trial after his vehicular homicide conviction was overturned earlier this year.

The State Court of Appeals filed a ruling in February saying that Jerry Oaks’ original trial was flawed because of a blood draw without a warrant.

Oaks appeared in Carter County court this week and has another hearing set for September 3.

Oaks was sentenced to 16 years in prison 2 years ago, following a crash in February 2016 that killed Vincent Hitechew.

A date for Oaks’ new trial has not been set at this time.