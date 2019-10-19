NY: Cortez endorses Sanders at “Bernie’s Back” rally

NEW YORK (CNN) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez welcomed Sen. Bernie Sanders onto the stage at a rally in the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens, New York.

Sen. Sanders returned to the campaign trail Saturday with one of the most prized endorsements in progressive politics – Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez welcomed the Vermont senator to the stage at his rally in New York City Saturday.

She told the crowd her long-shot bid for congress was only possible by the example set by Sanders in running a grassroots campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance alongside Sanders comes only days after word she planned to back him for the Democratic presidential nomination,

Behind the scenes, Sanders knew he would get this endorsement while in the hospital recovering from a heart attack a couple of weeks ago.

In a phone call, Ocasio-Cortez told Sanders she would back his candidacy.

Sanders is expected to soon draw other endorsements from representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.