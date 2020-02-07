NWS confirms tornado touched down in Spartanburg; storm damage clean-up underway in the Upstate

Take a look back at our full weather coverage from Thursday as storms were hitting our area here.

(WSPA) – National Weather Service officials confirmed Friday that a tornado did touch down in Spartanburg Thursday morning.

“It’s pretty clear that this was a tornado,” Steve Wilkinson with the NWS said.

Wilkinson said the track from west of Interstate 26 across the mall area to the Crown Pointe Apartment complex indicated that it was a tornado path.

“We look for focused, intense damage and that’s what we have here at this apartment complex,” Wilkinson said.

He said they have yet to determine the strength of the tornado and said they would be continuing to travel along its path.

The following the full news release from the National Weather Service:

“National Weather Service meteorologists have surveyed the damage on the west side of Spartanburg, SC. They have found that this damage was caused by a tornado. Complete track information and EF scale rating will be released after the survey is completed by this evening.”

Our reporter Scottie Kay was in Spartanburg Friday morning at Living Waters Christian Ministries on West Main in Spartanburg, where they had extensive storm damage, including part of the roof that came off of the building.

Our reporter Asia Wilson spoke with Pickens County Emergency Management Director Pierce Womack who said they have five teams out today assessing the area.

Womack said the Saluda River is at 15.7 feet currently, and said it is usually 9.4 feet.

Flooding was also reported inside Gilliland Baptist Church, located in downtown Pickens.

Womack said 64 roads were closed Thursday and currently 17 are still closed to traffic. Fifteen of those roads are in the county and two are state highways.

Two people were also reportedly trapped inside the OWT manufacturing plant and had to be rescued since the entire parking lot flooded. No injuries were reported.

According to Womack, it will take weeks for the county to recover from the storms.

Here are photos our crew took from the Pickens Flee Market Friday morning: