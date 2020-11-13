Nursing home staff provide support for residents separated from families as COVID-19 restricts Thanksgiving gatherings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Not having the whole family around the table this Thanksgiving may seem unthinkable for some, but it’s a reality many Tri-Cities families face this year due to COVID-19 visitation limits for nursing home residents. Nursing home staff are working to provide support for patients who can’t be with their loved ones as normal over the holiday.

For Susan DiSantis, it’s been nine months since she has been able to visit her mother at NHC HealthCare in Johnson City.

“It’ll be the first year in a really long time she hasn’t had at least one of the holidays with us,” said DiSantis.

She’s kept in touch with her mother through phone calls, sending over candy and flowers, and participating in a drive-by parade NHC held for families.

Drive-by parade

“[My mother] has pretty serious dementia. She doesn’t have the concept of time that it has been so long. That’s helped us actually, where she’s not as stressed because she doesn’t really realize it’s been nine months. And that’s, in this weird way, kind of a blessing,” said DiSantis.

Diana Melendy knows the challenges families are facing. She coordinates recreation wellness programming for NHC’s Eastern Region. Creativity is key this year when adjusting traditional holiday activities.

“Johnson City [NHC] has a little mini indoor Macy’s Day Parade they’re going to do. They’ve got balloons ordered, the staff are going to go around and parade with the residents,” she said.

Staff and residents celebrate the holidays

Drive-by parades, window visits, and connecting family members virtually have filled the past several months at nursing homes. Melendy said much of the focus is on bringing activities to the resident’s rooms rather than having them gather in groups. And some things this Thanksgiving won’t change for residents.

“All of the turkey and trimmings and pumpkin pie,” said Melendy.

This holiday, DiSantis is thankful for the staff caring for her mother.

“They’re definitely doing God’s work. Because they’ve had to keep these residents going with no help from family at all,” she said.

Melendy enjoys keeping patient’s spirits up in a year like no other.

“We’re waiting for that day to invite families back in and have them embracing their loved one. But to get to be that support in this in-between time, it warms your heart knowing you’re making a difference,” she said.