Number of deadly teen crashes in TN up 63% from last year, officials report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – Monday marked the beginning of Teen Driver Safety Week, and it seems that the number of deadly crashes involving teen drivers is on the rise.

According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of deadly crashes sits at 104, up from 65 from this time last year, almost a 65% increase.

Two big factors include speed and not wearing a seatbelt.

While the new Hands-Free Law has made a push to end distracted driving, some officers say they still see teens breaking this law.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office, says they have been posting important statistics, as well as the importance of driver education.

However, the Volunteer State does not offer a state-funded teen driver education course.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers suggest that parents learn the rules and teach them at home.