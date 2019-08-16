Breaking News
NTSB in Elizabethton investigating plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have arrived in Elizabethton this morning to investigate the plane crash from Thursday involving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ashley Sharp is live on the scene and is providing the latest from the ongoing investigation. The FAA is also expected to be on scene shortly.

NTSB investigators are on scene of yesterday’s fiery plane crash in Elizabethton that sent Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the hospital. Ashley Sharp WJHL has the latest from the scene.

