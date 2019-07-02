NRC announces community meeting to discuss inspection and oversight of fuel facilities

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A public meeting in Erwin has been scheduled for July 16 at 7:00 p.m. by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff.

According to a release from the NRC, the meeting is being held at the Erwin Town Hall on North Main Ave. to discuss the NRC’s inspection and oversight of fuel facilities.

The meeting will be open to attendees, and eache person will be given five minutes to makes statements or ask questions about licensing and inspection activities.

Anyone wanting to speak must register by contacting Joel Rivera at 404-997-4825 or by email at joel.riveraortiz@nrc.gov before the meeting.

Back in May, the NRC discussed the agency’s review of Nuclear Fuel Service’s safety performance during a two-year period that ended December 31, 2018 at an open house.

No program areas were found to need improvement after a licensee performance review, and it was determined that the Erwin-based facility continued to operate safely and met the NRC requirements for the protection of nearby residents and the environment.

The July 16 meeting was planned after people asked for a more conventional format to ask questions and give feedback.

More information on the meeting can be found on the NRC’s website.