NRA meeting held in Virginia Beach brings divided audience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJHL) — An NRA meeting held in Virginia Beach was used as a way to show members that gun control wouldn’t have made a difference in the recent mass shooting inside a nearby municipal building.

This is according to an NRA spokesperson.

The meeting comes before governor Ralph Northam’s special session of the Virginia Legislature, where he will address gun violence and plans to include more gun control laws.

It has turned into a tough debate between those for and against control.

“We fought for these rights it’s got to be common sense,” Navy veteran John Carey said. “Are there evil people with guns? Yes! Are there good people with guns? Yes!”

“I’m not trying to take anyone’s rights or guns away from them, but I think there needs to be a lot of regulations put into place,” said Krista Dietz.

That special session is scheduled for July 9.