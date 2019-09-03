Norton man accused of attempted murder, abduction, other charges pleads guilty

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a case that stemmed from the stabbing of a Norton woman in August 2018 entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Norton man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman

According to a release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Jonathan Smith, 39, pleaded guilty without a plea agreement from the prosecutors, so a judge will decide his sentence.

He was convicted of malicious wounding, attempted first-degree murder, abduction, stabbing in the commission of a felony, assault and battery of a family or household member and assault and battery of emergency medical personnel.

On August 28, 2018, police arrived on the scene of a woman outside of a home covered in blood and yelling for help.

Smith was on the stoop of the home with a serrated knife in his hand, which he refused to put down.

Smith was reportedly combative with officers and medical personnel, which resulted in him being pepper-sprayed in order to be arrested.

The woman survived, even though she had been stabbed by Smith multiple times in the chest, back, stomach and shoulders.

Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for November 26, 2019 in the Wise County Circuit Court. He faces a maximum penalty of over 50 years in prison.

The investigation was led by the City of Norton Police Department and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Newberry prosecuted the case.