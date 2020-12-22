Northeast Tennessee mayors speak on statewide mask mandate

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Twenty-four hours after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 70, many are wondering why he did not extend the state’s mask mandate set to expire in 10 days.

Lee addressed not issuing a statewide mask mandate during a media call Monday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: In a media call today, TN @GovBillLee said that people should NOT gather with folks outside of their household during the holidays @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 21, 2020

The governor said, “Masks work. Mayors need to say masks work. I wanted to deeply and sincerely express that last night, and I addressed it straight to those elected leaders and people in an effort to get them to wear a mask.”

He added that local elected officials should implement mask mandates, saying he tried to cut through the politics of it in his address last night @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 21, 2020

Leaders in Northeast Tennessee said the governor has a right to manage the counties the way he desires but are hoping Lee extends the statewide mask mandate.

“I hope people will change their behavior; I’d like to have them next Christmas, and I hope to be here next Christmas,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told Pheben Kassahun. “This is just one Christmas. Unfortunately, for a lot of people, it’d be the last Christmas, so just be aware. This morning, we just buried one of our own EMA people in Sullivan County. That’s a sobering experience, hit with some COVID.”

"I don't like press conferences, but we had one a couple weeks ago just to emphasize to people that during the holiday season we could expect this and we had the two-week surge and I would urge everybody as the governor did yesterday to have smaller gatherings and to keep it to your immediate family – this is just one Christmas. Unfortunately, for a lot of our people, it'll be the last Christmas, so just be aware. This morning, we just buried one of our own EMA people here in Sullivan County and that's a sobering experience and that was from COVID," Venable added.

Northeast Tennessee leaders and health officials warn hospital systems will crash if another COVID-19 surge hits Northeast Tennessee like it did around the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I’m signing an order that will limit public gatherings to 10 people. I believe high school sports is an important part of our kids lives, and they should continue, but in coordination with the TSSAA, we are limiting attendance at indoor sporting events,” Lee said in his announcement Sunday evening.

In his announcement on Sunday, the governor did not mention extending a mask mandate —something some doctors are criticizing him for.

Nashville-based Dr. Jason Martin stated Monday morning: “Gov. Lee, you have betrayed your oath and abandoned the people you were elected to serve. Governor Lee, you have betrayed the business owners, school teachers, parents, children, healthcare workers and so many more who are all doing their part to protect others from covid-19, but who are undermined and endangered by all those who do not. In refusing to do your part, you put Tennessee on an even greater devastating path of entirely avoidable school and business closures, and entirely avoidable hospitalizations and deaths. And it’s me, and my colleagues, who are bearing witness to all this avoidable suffering while you refuse to work with us. We are the ones that have to hold the hand of a sick or dying patient in one hand, and an iPad of a wailing family in the other. Come to my hospital, hold some hands with me, and then try to explain to me why you aren’t willing to protect the life and liberty of Tennesseans trying to live, do the right thing, do their part, but who are in my hospital bed because of Tennesseans who won’t do theirs, including you.” Dr. Jason Martin

On July 9, 2020, Lee stated a mask mandate would have changed the direction of the coronavirus impact on the state during his visit to Northeast Tennessee.

“I said to someone the other day, ‘gosh, hindsight is 20/20, we’d’ve had a mask requirement in the beginning of March; we probably wouldn’t have had to close anything down,” Lee previously stated.

Mayor Venable said, “We’ve got 95 counties. We’ve got six that are independent. We are one of them, so I’ll leave it to him to deal with those 95 the way he feels necessary, but the entire state is suffering with what we’re doing here in East Tennessee.”

Sullivan County Mayor Venable said he planned to extend the county’s mask mandate. The current mandate ends December 31.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy hopes the governor will implement one too.

“The ability for local government to institute a mask requirement is authorized by the governor, so once the governor authorizes the mask mandate extension, then we’ll have to consider whether or not we’re going to do that, but first the governor has to give us the authority and I think he is being completely consistent with his position all along, in that he’s looking at local government make a decision whether or not their community needs to have this type of requirement,” he explained.

“Until we get this vaccine out, the mask mandate is really one of our tools to try to prevent the spread,” Mayor Grandy said.

Mayor Venable said, “I don’t want the day to come that we have someone who arrives with COVID symptoms and say, ‘You’ve got to go to a neighboring city or county to get treatment.”

Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee told News Channel 11 that he shouldn’t have to implement a mask mandate for community members to wear them.

The governor has taken it upon himself to burden county mayors the authority to mandate the wearing of face masks. I have now taken the position of strongly urging everyone to wear a mask instead of a mandate. I watch the COVID-19 cases daily and the East Tennessee counties without mandates are not going up any more than counties with the mandate. I always wear a mask when I go out into the public. I do think the mask help control the spread of the virus. There is no way to enforce the mandate. The bottom line is the people that are going to wear them already are. When it comes to life, it shouldn’t be a debate over if it’s my constitutional rights to a mask or if I’m under a mandate to wear a mask. Just wear the mask! I shouldn’t have to tell you this. I shouldn’t have to mandate this for you. Jim Lee, Hawkins County Mayor

Sullivan County’s mask mandate is set to expire December 31.

“My intention is to recommend that we extend the mask mandate. Our mandate expires on the 31st, which is New Years Eve and the governors expires the day before so I’ll be interested to see if theirs is reissued that way because New Years Eve will be one of those holidays that in two weeks from that point is when we can expect the next surge, and it’s certain, it’s not speculation anymore. We can plan on the surges unless we have a significant change in our behavior,” Mayor Venable said.

“We have about 70% of the population of Tennessee who are daily under a mask mandate, it’s not like we have 47 counties that aren’t and it’s half-and-half, so the majority of Tennesseans are wearing the masks. The majority of Tennesseans agree with wearing a mask, some people don’t, for their own reasons, maybe health reasons, and I’m not one to judge them but I would just encourage them to – for the time that they can – to respect their neighbors and respect their family and protect them as much as you can,” he added.