Northeast State Community College celebrates Veterans Day

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College celebrated Veterans Day with a special ceremony sponsored by the Veteran & Military Student Success Center Monday morning.

The ceremony took place in the college’s Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theatre and honored the nation’s servicemen and women.

Music punctuated the ceremony with help from pianist Frederica Cook and patriotic songs sung by a quartet of college staff members.

Veteran Success Center student specialist and United States Army veteran John Adcox served as master of ceremonies. Northeast State student veterans presented the colors for their respective branches of service as members of each branch stood in recognition.