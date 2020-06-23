Northam: Virginia will move into Phase 3 in July; Encourages demonstrators to protest peacefully

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced at his Tuesday press conference the state will into Phase Three on July 1.

Northam said Richmond and Northern Virginia said they will move forward into the next phase with the rest of the state.

At his last update, the governor gave more details on what Phase Three would look like. Under the next phase, restaurants, bars and breweries will be able to lift capacity limits entirely, and gyms can increase their capacity. However, Northam said people are still safer at home under this phase.

Here is a breakdown of what Phase Three looks like:

The governor added said if there was a surge in cases between now and July, the commonwealth could move back into Phase Two or One.

Northam said there are currently 1,000 contact tracers in the state of Virginia, and they are seeing a decline in people hospitalized with positive or pending COVID-19 tests.

VA DATA UPDATE @GovernorVA

—decline in hospitalizations with positive and pending COVID19 tests

—hospitals continue to have adequate bed capacity

—with average of 8-12 thousand tests per day, VA has a 6.4 percent positivity rate

—adequate PPE — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) June 23, 2020

The governor also addressed the protests that have gone on across the state. He said these demonstrations have been mostly peaceful, but in Richmond, there have been nightly conflicts between demonstrators and police.

“These nightly conflicts cannot continue indefinitely,” he said. “I’m hopeful the city can move forward with meaningful policy chance.”

He said most of the protests have been peaceful, especially during the daytime, but once the sun goes down that seems to change.

@GovernorVA on closing the Lee monument grounds at night: “After the sun goes down it seems a different crowd comes into the area. Again, that statue is 12 tons and it becomes a safety issue. We’re responsible for what goes on in that circle…it becomes a liability.” — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) June 23, 2020

While he doesn’t like the use of tear gas or rubber bullets, Northam added he wasn’t going to direct the police how to do their work and encouraged protesters to keep their protests peaceful and not break the law.

“As you saw last night in Richmond an unlawful assembly was called a couple of times, people refused to leave, and when people break the law we can’t condone that,” Northam said. “To keep the law police are going to need to take the actions necessary.”

