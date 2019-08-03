Watauga County authorities seek suspects in break-ins at barbeque restaurant, building supply store

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) — A barbeque restaurant in Seven Devils and a building supply store in Boone were both broken into by the same two men in June.

Photo: High Country Crime Stoppers

According to a release from the High Country Crime Stoppers, the Pedalin’ Pig in Seven Devils was broken into on June 3, and Boone New River Building Supply was broken into on June 21 in the early hours of the morning.

Surveillance cameras spotted both men cutting wires outside.

Cash was the target at both locations.

Authorities believe the suspects are the same two men at this time.

The Seven Devils Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department are seeking these suspects.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects or these break-ins, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761.

Tips can also be sent in anonymously at High Country Crime Stoppers’ website.

Rewards for information leading to arrests, recovery of stolen items, seizures of drugs or the location of wanted person are given by High Country Crime Stoppers.