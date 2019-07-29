Town of Boone warning water and sewer customers of letters, boil water advisory still in effect

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — The town of Boone, North Carolina is warning people about letters being sent out to water and sewer customers.

The town says customers could soon be receiving letters from “American Water Resources of North Carolina,” a private company located in New Jersey.

Officials say the company has sent previous letters back in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Even though the town was notified about the company’s intention to contact customers, Boone officials want people to know they are not affiliated with the company.

If you have any concerns, be sure to call 1-877-566-7226.

Also, a boil water advisory remains in effect for the town until at least noon today.

The Water Main break has been repaired and Meadowview is back open. There is a Boil Advisory until at least noon tomorrow on water that will be consumed #boone Posted by Town of Boone Police Department on Sunday, July 28, 2019

This is because of a water main break that has since been repaired in the Meadowview community.