WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small plane crash in Watauga County has resulted in one person being airlifted out.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV in Charlotte, authorities say the plane crashed on Wednesday morning before 10 a.m.

WBTV reports the crash occurred outside of Boone, NC.

WBTV also reports that one person aboard the plane had to be airlifted out following the crash.

No details have been released yet as to why the plane went down, and crews are on the scene investigating.