North Carolina family helping pay student lunch debt with lemonade stand

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WJHL) — Two little girls in Lexington, North Carolina are hoping to help their fellow students pay off school lunch debt.

And they’re doing this by opening a lemonade stand!

Hailey and Hannah Hager learned that student cafeteria debt across their county was over $40,000.

So they decided to help by starting their own non-profit and giving the benefits to the schools.

CBS station WFMY says they have paid off 14 schools and have 14 more to go.

“Nobody likes to hear their friends or classmates have to pay off that, and my friends were like, my mom won’t be able to pay this,” one of the Hager sisters said.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to eat and no one feels bad about it,” Erin Hager, the girls’ mother, said.

The Hagers have now dropped the county’s total debt by $12,000.