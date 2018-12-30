CSX: Four cars containing 'hazardous materials' derail in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) - Railroad officials say no one was hurt when a train derailed in McDowell County, North Carolina on Sunday morning, but several cars that came off the tracks were containing hazardous materials.
A CSX spokesperson says four cars containing "hazardous materials" derailed and rolled down a hill around 10:53 a.m. Sunday in Ashford.
The railroad has not revealed the contents of the rail cars, but WLOS reports local authorities confirmed solid ammonium nitrate was spilled but there is no threat to public safety.
"Safety is our top priority and CSX personnel and contractors are on site to assess the situation and develop a plan to fully clean up and restore the area," the company said in a statement to News Channel 11.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports a section of Peppers Creek Road, about seven miles south of Spruce Pine, is closed due to the derailment.
CSX says more information will be provided when available.
