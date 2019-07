BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) — A new state park is on the way in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper signed into state law the creation of “Pisgah View State Park” for the state parks’ system.

The park will be located right across the state line near Asheville.

This will become Buncombe County’s first state park, and people will have “front-row seating” to enjoy the view of Mount Pisgah.

The park will be just a little over 1600 acres with hiking ridgelines and a possible horseback trail.