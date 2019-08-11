Breaking News
Bristol, Va. officers searching for suspect involved in Saturday night stabbing

Health officials discover Staph present in pork at Boone, NC BBQ event

North Carolina

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Public health officials in North Carolina have IDed the likely source of an illness from a food fundraiser last month.

According to AppHealthCare, samples of food served at a barbecue held by the Masonic Snow Lodge on Friday, July 19 were collected and tested.

The results showed “Staph” was detected in the barbecue pork.

The toxin can produce different symptoms, like diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, which are consistent with the people who reportedly ate at the fundraiser.

AppHealthCare says the Snow Lodge is working with health officials, are cooperating with the investigation and apologize for the issue.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss