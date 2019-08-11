Health officials discover Staph present in pork at Boone, NC BBQ event

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Public health officials in North Carolina have IDed the likely source of an illness from a food fundraiser last month.

According to AppHealthCare, samples of food served at a barbecue held by the Masonic Snow Lodge on Friday, July 19 were collected and tested.

The results showed “Staph” was detected in the barbecue pork.

The toxin can produce different symptoms, like diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, which are consistent with the people who reportedly ate at the fundraiser.

AppHealthCare says the Snow Lodge is working with health officials, are cooperating with the investigation and apologize for the issue.