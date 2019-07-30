FBI: 2 suspects arrested in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robberies

(WJHL) — The FBI says two suspects have been arrested in what’s been dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” bank robberies along the east coast.

The FBI says 36-year-old “Circe Baez” and 38-year-old “Alexis Morales” were caught Sunday.

Investigators believe Baez robbed four banks in three states, including North Carolina. Morales was an accomplice.

Authorities nicknamed the primary suspect the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she carried a pink handbag in two of the robberies.