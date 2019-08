BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – Two people are wanted for stealing from a Cracker Barrel restaurant last month.

High Country Crime Stoppers are providing us with these photos, showing a man and woman inside the restaurant on July 16.

Officers say the man stole a felony amount of items, then he and the woman left in a white minivan.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.