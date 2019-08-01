Controversial sign in North Carolina being taken down

MURPHY, N.C. (WJHL) — There’s been a development in the story of a North Carolina billboard that stirred up controversy.
PREVIOUS STORY: NC gun shop buys ‘4 Horsemen’ billboard insulting congresswomen
A gun store’s controversial advertisement depicting four congresswomen as the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” and calling them idiots is being removed.
That’s according to a Facebook post by the sign’s owner, Allison Outdoor Advertising.
They went on to say that the artwork had not been cleared by management and apologized.
The gun store owner who put up the advertisement says it brought him a great deal of business, while others in the community said they were against it.
The gun store owner has not commented on the removal of the sign.