Controversial sign in North Carolina being taken down

MURPHY, N.C. (WJHL) — There’s been a development in the story of a North Carolina billboard that stirred up controversy.

A gun store’s controversial advertisement depicting four congresswomen as the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse” and calling them idiots is being removed.

That’s according to a Facebook post by the sign’s owner, Allison Outdoor Advertising.

For all those who has concern over the Cherokee Guns Artwork. The board is coming down. Posted by Allison Outdoor Advertising on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

They went on to say that the artwork had not been cleared by management and apologized.

The gun store owner who put up the advertisement says it brought him a great deal of business, while others in the community said they were against it.

Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump…due to OVERWHELMING demand…you may come by the shop (next week) and get your… Posted by Cherokee Guns on Monday, July 29, 2019

The gun store owner has not commented on the removal of the sign.