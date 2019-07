CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — Carowinds has been featured in a New York Times article called “Roller Coasters 2019: What to Ride.”

The article covered the most interesting new rides open in the country, and Carowinds’ new “Copperhead Strike” was one of the coasters chosen.

The coaster was described as “excellent” and “endlessly exhilarating.”

If you’d like to try it out, Carowinds is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.