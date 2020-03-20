North Carolina up to 137 COVID-19 cases on Friday

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) – North Carolina health officials reported 40 more COVID019 cases in the state on Friday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, the state completed 3,233 tests, 728 more from Thursday.

Numbers from the department’s website show increases around Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte. Durham County reported the most cases on Friday at 33 cases, which is 21 more cases from those reported Thursday in the county.

Watauga County (Boone) which borders Johnson County, reported one additional case of COVID-19, bringing that county’s case count to two.

North Carolina currently has supplies for 1,700 patients at the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, up from 900 supplies reported on Thursday. That doesn’t include tests available at universities and private laboratories.

The state completed 698 tests by reporting on Friday, up from 549 tests completed by Thursday.