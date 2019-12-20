North Carolina Hot Springs Resort & Spa closes for ‘critical infrastructure malfunction’

HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (WATE) — A popular resort along the North Carolina-Tennessee border is closing until Jan. 4 for repairs.

Hot Springs Resort & Spa announced on Friday that it is temporarily closing for a “critical infrastructure malfunction.” The resort said it was in the process of notifying guests.

Guests are being refunded and receiving a “complimentary certificate” for a future visit.

“We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience,” the retreat said on its Facebook page. “We appreciate your patronage and look forward to seeing you when we open.”