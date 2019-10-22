North Carolina city drops ‘Dixie’ from name of annual fair

People hang from the Wave Swinger ride at the State Fair Meadowlands carnival, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina city has voted to change the name of its annual Dixie Classic Fair.

News outlets report the Winston-Salem City Council voted Monday night to change the name to the “Carolina Classic Fair” starting in 2020.

Community members had said the previous name was divisive. The fair has been an annual tradition for more than 130 years.

Councilmember D.D. Adams suggested the fair’s name be changed to Carolina Classic. She says Winston-Salem used to have two, segregated fairs: “The Carolina Colored Fair” and “The Dixie Classic Fair.” She says the new name combines the two old ones.

The name change is expected to cost $97,000. The money will be used to replace signs and order new banners.