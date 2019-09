LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash on Bailey Bridge Road Sunday morning.

According to the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Bailey Bridge Rd.

LVFD said the photo in their post was a stock photo, not one of the actual accident.

Traffic has been cleared on the scene.

Rescue 10 and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene of the crash.