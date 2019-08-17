No injuries reported after shots fired on King Springs Rd.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police and emergency responders were on scene Saturday morning on King Springs Road after shots were fired.

Washington County Emergency Communications confirmed that shots were fired around 9:00 a.m. near Bell Ridge Road, but no injuries were reported.

Officials say officers are still at the scene clearing the area.

Witnesses say the road was blocked off while responders were working the area.

