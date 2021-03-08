No home without heat: Pandemic increases need for Greene Co. Firewood Ministry

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Throughout the winter, those who do not have central heat in their homes are left finding other ways to stay warm.

Whether by wood burning stove, fireplace or heater, it is a choice that keeps food on the table for many families.

For the Greene County Firewood Ministry, established in 2008, it has been a busy season from the fall of 2020 into the spring of 2021 making sure their neighbors in need do not go cold.

They provide free wood to people in Greene County who do not have the means to get it themselves.

“Our need had already started increasing about three or four years ago. It went over the top this year,” said Brian Belt, a leader and volunteer.

For the ministry, Saturdays are spent splitting, loading and delivering firewood to local families. Around 1,650 loads have gone out so far this season.

“That’s a lot of wood,” says volunteer Tim Lindstrom. “It is tremendous need, I believe, in the community.”

It is the largest amount of deliveries to date for the ministry.

“We figure we will get close to 1,800 loads which has surpassed anything we could have imagined this year,” said Belt.

During hard times, something as simple as wood is in high demand.

“It’s been cold this year, that’s why the need is up. We are helping around 100 new homes, families. A lot of that is due to COVID, people out of work that would typically provide for themselves,” said Belt.

It is volunteers splitting up the duties, sacrificing their weekends and much time during the week that keep the ministry going.

“I do what I’m told,” said Lindstrom with a laugh. “So I’ll mostly cut or load, I’ll split.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, the biggest challenge for the ministry was their workforce. They lost a lot of volunteers, many that could come on work detail every Saturday from the local jail.

But still, with changes made they were able to keep volunteers on site come their busiest season in the fall, distanced, working to the same end as before. Belt said amid a challenging year, local support has actually been stronger than ever.

“At no point have we looked at it and really been scared that we would run out of wood or would not be able to provide to the community,” said Belt.

Another huge help, in the summer of 2020 the ministry used monetary donations to purchase new conveyors and wood splitters to streamline their work, anticipating the need for it in the fall.

“It takes less people to operate and it’s more efficient,” said Belt.

As spring is just around the corner, they are still running more than 100 loads a week as they aim to finish out the season strong.

“For those who need heat, it’s available if you heat with wood. Get your name on the list and you get wood through the season,” said Lindstrom.

The ministry will keep going through the end of April, then work to start stockpiling wood for when the cold returns in the fall.

The ministry relies entirely on community donations, support and volunteers to keep going.

“No experience is necessary to volunteer. We have all the equipment, you don’t need any experience. All you need is a willingness to help,” said Lindstrom.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their website or Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is in need of heat assistance the ministry works with the local food bank to identify qualified recipients. When a request is made to the food bank for heat they will generate a ticket that the firewood ministry acts on.