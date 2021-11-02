Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle Fundraiser tickets now on sale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced that the 2021 Niswonger Children’s Network Raffle Fundraiser is underway with tickets on sale — each with the chance to win a new car.

The health system said that tickets — ranging from $50 to $2,500 — are available for purchase until Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Tickets will still be available for purchase online or in-person at Champion Chevrolet until noon on Friday, Dec. 3.

Proceeds will help support the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network — the region’s only children’s hospital.

