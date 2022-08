JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)– The people of Eastern Kentucky have a long way to go to rebuild after devastating floods destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

Thankfully, help is on the way in many forms.

Niswonger Children’s Network is making sure those impacted communities get the help they need.

Niswonger Children’s Network CEO, Chris Jett sat down with Kelly Grosfield to talk about the diaper and baby wipe drive their holding for victims of the flood.