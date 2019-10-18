Niswonger Children’s Hospital to host annual Scarecrow Skedaddle & Shindig on Oct. 27

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fifth annual Scarecrow Skedaddle & Shindig will be on Sunday, October 27.

The event will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Founder’s Park in Johnson City, and the family-friendly races will be open to all age groups, fitness levels and physical abilities, a news release from Niswonger Children’s Hospital said.

“The Scarecrow Skedaddle & Shindig is my absolute favorite event of the year,” Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health’s vice president of pediatric services, said in the release. “Not only does this race promote wellness and exercise, but it fosters a sense of inclusion. It’s amazing to see these kids get out there, give it their all and witness what they can overcome. The Scarecrow Skedaddle is about celebrating them!”

All participants will get a T-shirt and runner’s bib, and a finisher’s medal as they cross the finish line. Sign-ups are welcome up to the day of the event.

After the races, Niswonger Children’s Hospital will host a shindig at the park’s amphitheater, the release said. The after-party will include agility challenges, dancing, educational and health-related booths for children and their families to explore.

Scarecrow Skedaddle & Shindig registration costs $10 per person. To learn more or register for the event, please visit www.thegoosechase.org/scarecrow-skedaddle.