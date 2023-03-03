JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 11th Annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon raised a record $1 million on Thursday and Friday.

The million dollars raised nearly doubles the hospital’s goal to see $600 thousand in donations this year.

“Absolutely amazing; it overshot our expectations, or guess you call it moonshot,” Niswonger Children’s Hospital Chief Benefactor Scott Niswonger told News Channel 11. “It was so much greater than our expectations. We were trying for 550, and here we are at about 900, I think, somewhere…….that is fantastic.”

“I really had no expectation of what to really expect. I just wanted the children of our region to be able to have the health care and great health care for the kids that they could have if they were in Memphis or Nashville or some other metropolitan area.”

Money raised will go to support the capital campaign “Hope Rising,” to help expand the Niswonger Children’s Hospital facility, Ballad Health officials told News Channel 11.

The WJHL Team raised more than $27,000 during this year’s event thanks to several generous local businesses.