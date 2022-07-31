JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a time of supply chain issues and shortages, there is one more shortage that the Niswonger Children’s Hospital is asking for the public’s help in solving.

The children’s hospital says that due to the large number of patients they are serving, their stock of safe toys for the children is running low.

In a Facebook post, the hospital asks for the following donations to help lift the kids’ spirits.

Stuffed animals

Small treasure box items

Barbies

Medium size prize toys for boys and girls

Toddler toys

Crayons

The hospital reminds those who wish to donate that all items should be in new condition and in the original packaging.

To donate, Niswonger asks that you send them a direct message through Facebook.