Nintendo launches ‘Switch Lite’ handheld console

(CNN) – Nintendo is hoping to appeal to gamers on the go with a smaller, lighter and cheaper version of its Switch.

The company launched a new iteration of the popular console Friday, called the Switch Lite.

It plays all the same games as the standard machine but weighs less, and its screen is almost an inch smaller.

Also, the Switch Lite’s controllers don’t detach or vibrate, and you can’t play it on a television.

For those compromises, you can pick one up for $100 less than the $300 price tag of a standard switch.

Nintendo also tweaked the controller a bit, substituting four directional buttons on the left for a control pad.

The company says players can expect longer battery life from the Switch Lite.

The new handheld does not replace the original console. Both versions of the popular system are available in stores.

The Switch Lite release comes a day after Sega released a miniature, but not portable, version of its retro Genesis console.